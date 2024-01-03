Navneet Kaur Rana Educational Qualifications

Navneet Kaur Rana, also known as Navneet Ravi Rana, was born and brought up in Mumbai.
Daughter of an army official, Navneet Kaur Rana completed her 10th Standard from Karthika High School.
After finishing her Class 12, Navneet Kaur Rana started working as a model and went on to appear in six music videos.
Soon, Navneet started working as a film actress and worked in Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam films.
After marrying Ravi Rana, Navneet stood unsuccessfully as a Nationalist Congress Party candidate in 2014 Lok Sabha Elections.
In Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Navneet was elected as MP from Amravati as an independent candidate with support of Congress and Nationalist Congress Party.
Controversies include her being fined Rs 2 lakh in 2021 by Bombay HC for submitting a fake Mochi caste certificate; she was also arrested with her husband in 2022 for insisting to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of Matoshree.
