DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examination - Oct 2023: January/February 2024
11 Nov, 2023
FMGE December 2023: 20th January 2024
Foreign Dental Screening Test (BDS) 2023: 20th January 2024
NEET-MDS 2024: 9th February 2024
FET 2023: 18th February 2024
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) has published the examination calendar for various entrance exams, including that of NEET PG, NEET MDS, FET, and others.
NBEMS Diploma Practical Examination – Dec 2023 : February/March 2024
NEET-PG 2024: 3rd March 2024
Foreign Dental Screening Test
(MDS Degree and PG Diploma) 2023: 16th March 2024
FNB Exit Examination 2023: March/April 2024
DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examinations – April 2024: 24th, 25th, 26th and 27th April 2024
DNB-Post Diploma CET 2024: 19th May 2024
Formative Assessment Test 2023: 9th June 2024
NBEMS Diploma Final Examination – June 2024: 13th, 14th and 15th June 2024
FMGE June 2024: 30th June 2024
The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations.
