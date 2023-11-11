DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examination - Oct 2023: January/February 2024

11 Nov, 2023

FMGE December 2023: 20th January 2024

Foreign Dental Screening Test (BDS) 2023: 20th January 2024

NEET-MDS 2024: 9th February 2024

FET 2023: 18th February 2024

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) has published the examination calendar for various entrance exams, including that of NEET PG, NEET MDS, FET, and others.

NBEMS Diploma Practical Examination – Dec 2023 : February/March 2024

NEET-PG 2024: 3rd March 2024

Foreign Dental Screening Test (MDS Degree and PG Diploma) 2023: 16th March 2024

FNB Exit Examination 2023: March/April 2024

DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examinations – April 2024: 24th, 25th, 26th and 27th April 2024

DNB-Post Diploma CET 2024: 19th May 2024

Formative Assessment Test 2023: 9th June 2024

NBEMS Diploma Final Examination – June 2024: 13th, 14th and 15th June 2024

FMGE June 2024: 30th June 2024

The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations.

