NEET 2023 Exam Date Update

The National Testing Agency, NTA has not released the NEET 2023 exam date or updated NEET 2023 notification date yet.

16 Nov, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

What Officials Have Said

As per the officials, NTA would not release the NEET 2023 notification in November.

16 Nov, 2022

NEET 2023 Notification

NEET 2023 notification is expected to release in December.

16 Nov, 2022

NEET 2023 Syllabus

NEET 2023 syllabus is essentially based on Class 11 and 12th syllabi of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology subjects.

16 Nov, 2022

NEET 2023 Pattern

NEET 2023 exam pattern is not announced to be changed as of now.

16 Nov, 2022

