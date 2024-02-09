The National Testing Agency(NTA) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET-UG) 2024.

09 Feb, 2024

Sumaila Zaman

Candidates can apply for NEET (UG) - 2024 through the “Online” mode only on the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

Check Important Information and Dates at a glance.

Official Website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

Online Submission of Application Form: 09 February 2024 to 09 March 2024 (up to 05:00 PM)

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI: 09 March 2024 (up to 11:50 PM)

Correction in Particulars: To be intimated later on the website

Announcement of the City of Examination: To be intimated later on the website

Date of Examination 05 May 2024 (Sunday)

Duration of Examination: 200 minutes (03 hours 20 Minutes)

Declaration of Result on NTA website: 14 June 2024

