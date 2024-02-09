The National Testing Agency(NTA) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET-UG) 2024.
09 Feb, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
Candidates can apply for NEET (UG) - 2024 through the “Online” mode only on the website
https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.
Check Important Information and Dates at a glance.
Official Website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET
Online Submission of Application Form: 09 February 2024 to 09 March 2024
(up to 05:00 PM)
Last date of successful transaction of fee through
Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI: 09 March 2024
(up to 11:50 PM)
Correction in Particulars: To be intimated later on the website
Announcement of the City of Examination: To be intimated later on the website
Date of Examination 05 May 2024 (Sunday)
Duration of Examination: 200 minutes (03 hours 20 Minutes)
Declaration of Result on NTA website: 14 June 2024
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bharat Ratna: MS Swaminathan Education Qualification