The National Board of Medical Sciences(NBEMS) will begin the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination soon.
28 Dec, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination will tentatively be conducted on March 3, 2024.
NEET 2024 Application Form - Step-by-Step Procedure to Register For Postgraduate Exam
Step 1 Registration| Visit the official website of NBEMS NEET PG 2024 at nbe.edu.in and https://natboard.edu.in/.
Step 2 Create an account| All candidates desirous of applying for NEET-PG 2024 must be required to create an online profile of themselves to generate a UserID and Password.
Step 3: Fill in Personal Details| Log in with the credentials you've created. Fill in your personal details such as name, date of birth, gender, parent's names, nationality, category, and other required information.
Step 4: Upload Documents| Scan and upload the required documents like your recent passport-size photograph, signature, and other documents as specified in the guidelines.
Step 5 Review and Edit| Double-check all the details entered before proceeding. Make sure there are no errors or discrepancies in the information provided.
Step 6: Choose your Test City and pay the examination Fee.
Step 7: Agree to the declaration and submit the application.
Step 8: Take a print out of the filled Application form with Transaction ID printed on it and payment status mentioned as “S” (Successful) for records.