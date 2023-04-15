Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted.
15 Apr, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
In case, candidates come in cultural/ customary dress at the Examination Centre, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time i.e. 12.30 pm so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination.
Slippers, sandals with low heels are permitted.
If upon screening, it is discovered that any candidate is actually carrying a suspected device within such item of faith, he/ she may be asked not to take it into the examination hall.
Shoes are not permitted.
Female candidates must refrain from wearing any jewellery, including earrings, nose rings, rings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets, or anklets.
Clothes with big pockets and fashionable jeans will not be permitted.
The frisking of the female candidates will be done inside a closed enclosure by female staff only.
As per reports, Clothes with elaborate embroidery, flowers, brooches, big buttons, and more are not allowed at the examination centre.
The candidate will regularly visit the website (https://neet.nta.nic.in//) and also check registered email/SMS for any updates regarding the Examination.
NTA will release the NEET Admit Card soon on the official website.
NTA will conduct the NEET-UG examination on May 7, 2023.