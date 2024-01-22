Check NBEMS NEET MDS Application Form Release Date And Time

22 Jan, 2024

Sumaila Zaman

NEET MDS 2024 Registration: NBEMS NEET MDS Application Form Release Date And Time

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to begin the registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) exam anytime soon.

NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS Courses under Dentists Act, 1948 (amended from time to time).

Qualifying NEET-MDS is mandatory for entry to MDS courses under various Universities/ Institutions in the country.

As per media reports, the NBEMS NEET MDS 2024 registration process is likely to begin in the first week of February, 2024.

Candidates can fill up the NEET-MDS 2024 application form through NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in.

The NEET-MDS 2024 will be conducted on March 18, 2024.

The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-MDS 2024 shall be 31st March 2024.

Earlier, NEET MDS 2024 examination was scheduled to be held on February 9, 2024.

At the time of online submission of application form, the candidate will be required to choose the city in which he/she wants to take the test

Candidates will be informed regarding their test venue through the admit card.

