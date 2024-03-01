Will the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS), New Delhi postpone the NEET MDS 2024 exam? Read here.
01 Mar, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
Recently, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to take a call and decide expeditiously on the representation of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2024.
A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra opined to wait for some time as it noted that the government is looking into it. The court also expressed its difficulty in extending cut-offs.
As per ANI report, the court also viewed that the issue of fixing the cut-off date pertains to the policy domain and hence it would be better to leave the government to take a call.
Recently the demand to postpone the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery to July once again intensified.
Earlier on February 8, the All India Student’s Union(AISU) filed a Right to Information(RTI) to postpone the examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on March 18, 2024.
Now according to an RTI reply received by the Student’s Union, their request to postpone the NEET MDS 2024 examination to July is still ‘under process’ at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. ‘A few representations regarding NEET MDS Exam Schedule, have been received which are ‘Under Process’ in this Ministry,’ reads the statement.
Despite several pleas and requests to postpone the exam till July, the NEET MDS 2024 is scheduled to be held on March 18. The examination will be a multiple choice questions test delivered using computers network (CBT) as per scheme prescribed per scheme prescribed.
The exam comprises of 240 Multiple Choice
Questions with each question having 4 response options.
As of now, NBEMS has not issued any statement regarding the postponement of the NEET MDS examination.