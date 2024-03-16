NEET MDS 2024 exam will not be postponed. The examination will be held as per schedule, March 18, 2024.
16 Mar, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
However, the cut-off date for completion of internship has been extended to 30th June 2024 for the purpose of
eligibility for NEET-MDS 2024.
NEET MDS 2024 admit cards have been released. Candidates must download it from https://nbe.edu.in/ and https://natboard.edu.in/
Check NEET MDS 2024 Result Date And Time
Result of NEET-MDS 2024
shall be displayed on NBEMS websites https://natboard.edu.in
The result for NEET-MDS 2024 will be declared by 18th April 2024.
There shall
be NO re-evaluation or rechecking or re-totaling of responses
marked by the candidates. Requests/Queries for re-evaluation/retotaling shall not be entertained.
The validity of the result of NEET-MDS 2024 shall be only
for the admission session 2024-25
NEET-MDS 2024 rank: This is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in the NEET MDS 2024.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Akshata Murty Educational Qualifications