The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the counselling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) aspirants from July 27, 2023.
20 Jul, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Check MCC NEET Counselling Round 1 Registration Dates
NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule
Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes: 27 July to 28 July, 2023
Registration Dates: 27th July, 2023 to 1st Aug., 2023 (up to 12:00 NOON) only as per Server Time
Payment: Payment facility will be available up to
08:00 PM of 1st Aug., 2023 as per Server Time
Choice Filling: 28th July, 2023 to 2nd Aug., 2023 (Choice Filling will be till 11:55 PM) as per Server Time
Choice Locking: Choice Locking will start from 03:00 P.M of 2nd Aug., 2023 upto 11:55 PM on 2nd Aug., 2023, as per Server Time
Processing of Seat Allotment: August 3 to August 4, 2023
Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal: August 6, 2023
Reporting/Joining: August 7,2023 to August 13, 2023
Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data to MCC: 14 August to 16 August, 2023.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Youngest IAS Officers in India