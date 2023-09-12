The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 stray vacancy round registration will begin on September 28.
NEET PG Counselling 2023: Check Stray Vacancy Round Registration, Important Dates, Seat Allotment and Other Details
Registration for Stray Round: September 28 to September 30, 2023
MCC NEET Choice Filling: September 29 to October 1, 2023
MCC NEET Choice Locking: October 1, 2023(3:00 PM) to October 1, 2023(11:55 PM)
Processing of Seat Allotment: October 2 to October 3, 2023
Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal: October 5
Reporting: October 6 to October 10, 2023
The NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule will be published on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
