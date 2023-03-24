NEET PG 2023 scorecard: How to Download

24 Mar, 2023
Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in and then click on NEET PG 2023 scorecard link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit and then your scores will be displayed on the screen.
Check the scores and download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
NEET PG 2023 counselling process is expected to begin from July 15, 2023 onwards.
NEET-PG 2023 was held on 5th March, 2023 for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma Courses of 2023-24 admission session.
