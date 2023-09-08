NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 registration Dates and Details
08 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
1 - Registration for Round 3: September 8 to 12, 2023.
2 - Choice Filling/ Locking: September 9 to 13, 2023.
3 - Processing of Seat Allotment: September 14 to 15, 2023.
4 - Seat allotment results: September 16, 2023.
5 - Uploading of documents by the candidates on the MCC portal: September 17, 2023.
The seat allotted candidates will have to upload essential certificates after declaration of
result as per scheduled date.
It is mandatory for candidates to carry their original
documents during physical reporting to college / institute for confirmation /joining of seat.
MCC under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health will conduct NEET PG counselling 2023 for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, 100% seats of Deemed/Central Universities, and 100% all India open DNB seats.
Once any round commences, the rules of that round will apply to all the candidates even if they were allotted/admitted in the previous round(s) of counselling.
The NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule has been published on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
Candidates will have to log on to the website www.mcc.nic.in to get registered.