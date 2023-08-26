Will MBBS EXIT Exam Replace NEET PG 2024?
26 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
NExT shall serve as a licentiate examination for medical graduates in India and determine the eligibility and ranking for of admission to postgraduate medical education in the country.
NEET-PG is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session.
As per media report, NEET PG examination will be held in March 2024. However, this is just a tentative date. The Board has not released any official statement regarding it.
Will NExT examination replace NEET PG 2024?
It seems like a never-ending debate whether the exam conducting body will replace the MBBS Exit Examination in place of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate(NEET PG 2024).
Going by the news agency PTI report, the National Exit Test (NExT) is likely to be held in August 2025 for the final year MBBS students of the 2020 batch.
The National Medical Commission(NMC) has not confirmed the exact date and time for the NExT examination.
NExT exam will also be a screening exam for foreign medical graduates who want to practise in India.
The NExT exam will be held in two steps – Step 1 and Step 2. Meanwhile, NEET PG examination is held only once in a year.
Before conducting the NExT Exam, NMC will release a detailed notification on its website -nmc.org.in.
Last month, the National Medical Commission deferred the exam for the final year MBBS students of the 2019 batch.
Around 65,000 students took admission in MBBS courses across the country in 2020.
According to a data analysis by the health ministry, of these, 62,000 students will be eligible to appear for the August exam in 2025.
Presently, there is no uniformity in the MBBS course completion period in the country because of which around 3,000 students will not be able to appear for the NExT part 1.
Sources said that NExT Step 2 will be held in February, PTI reported. Those who won’t be able to appear in the August 2025 exam can appear in the February exam.
Students are advised to keep track of the NMC’s official website.
