Check NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Registration dates, official website.
15 Nov, 2022
The mop-up round of registration for the NEET-UG 2022 counselling is scheduled to begin from November 23, 2022.
15 Nov, 2022
Eligible candidates can apply for the mop-up round counselling by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in.
15 Nov, 2022
As per the official schedule, the payment facility will be available till November 29 (03:00 PM).
15 Nov, 2022
Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices between November 24 to November 28 (11:55 PM).
15 Nov, 2022
The verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes will be held between November 28 to November 29, 2022.
15 Nov, 2022
The mop-up round result will be declared on December 03, 2022.
15 Nov, 2022
