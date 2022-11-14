NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result: Check Steps to Download at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the round two allotment result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) counselling today, November 14, 2022.(Photo Credit: unsplash.com)

14 Nov, 2022

Sumaila Zaman

Check NEET UG 2022 Counselling Website

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

Check UG Medical counselling Section

On the homepage, click on the "UG Medical counselling" section.

Look for NEET UG 2022 Counselling Link

Click on the link that reads, "Check NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result."

Enter Login Credentials

Enter the login credentials, if required.

Download NEET UG 2022 Allotment Result

Download the seat allotment result and take a printout for future reference.

