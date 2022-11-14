NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result: Check Steps to Download at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the round two allotment result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) counselling today, November 14, 2022.(Photo Credit: unsplash.com)
Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the "UG Medical counselling" section.
Click on the link that reads, "Check NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result."
Enter the login credentials, if required.
Download the seat allotment result and take a printout for future reference.
