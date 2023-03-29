Check details about NEET UG 2023 here.
29 Mar, 2023
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) on April 6, 2023.(Photo Credit:Freepik.com)
29 Mar, 2023
Candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the NTA website at neet.nta.nic.in and neet.ac.in.
29 Mar, 2023
NEET UG 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 07, 2023.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
29 Mar, 2023
Visit the official website of NTA NEET website at — neet.nta.nic.in. Look for the admit card download link.
29 Mar, 2023
Enter the login credentials such as NEET application form and password. Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference. (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
29 Mar, 2023
NTA will soon release the admit card for NEET UG 2023. (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
29 Mar, 2023
NEET (UG) – 2023 is a Pen & Paper-based Test, to be answered on the specially designed machine gradable OMR sheet using Ball Point Pen is provided at the Centre. (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
29 Mar, 2023
The duration of the test would be three (03) hours and 20 minutes. Compensatory time of one hour five minutes for examination of three hours twenty minutes (03:20 hrs) duration for PwBD Candidate [having a physical limitation to write] will be given, whether such candidate uses the facility of Scribe or not.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
29 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!