NEET UG 2023 Exam Duration

The duration of the test would be three (03) hours and 20 minutes. Compensatory time of one hour five minutes for examination of three hours twenty minutes (03:20 hrs) duration for PwBD Candidate [having a physical limitation to write] will be given, whether such candidate uses the facility of Scribe or not.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

29 Mar, 2023