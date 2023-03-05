NEET UG 2023: Application Form, Eligibility, Fee, Documents Required Here

Check the latest updates on the NEET UG 2023 application form, eligibility, fee, and documents required here. (Freepik.com)
05 Mar, 2023
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the registration process for the National Eligibility Entrance Test— Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 soon.(Freepik.com)
05 Mar, 2023
NTA will conduct the single largest undergraduate medical entrance examination on May 7, 2023, for admission to undergraduate medical courses.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
05 Mar, 2023
To be eligible for NEET UG 2023, the candidates must pass 10+2 or equal level exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology, and English as subjects. They need to have minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Bio-technology in the qualifying examination.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
05 Mar, 2023
Scanned photographs, signature, thumb impression, Category Certificate(if applicable), marksheet are some of the documents required during registration process.
05 Mar, 2023
Indian Candidates belonging to General category are required to pay Rs 1,600.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
05 Mar, 2023
Medical aspirants can fill up the NEET application form by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
05 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!