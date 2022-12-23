NEET UG 2023: Check Registration Dates, Official Website, Exam Pattern, Other FAQs Here

23 Dec, 2022
As per the NTA Exam Calendar 2023, NEET UG 2023 examination will be conducted on May 07, 2023.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)
NTA conducts the NEET examination for admission to various undergraduate medical courses in India.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)
The NTA NEET UG 2023 registration process will begin soon. According to past trends of NTA, the registrations for the medical exam are likley to begin from February 1, 2023 onwards.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)
NTA will release the NEET 2023 notification mentioning the eligibility, exam pattern, and other related details about the medical entrance exam on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)
The NEET examination 2023 will be held in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages. The NEET UG 2023 exam paper will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from class 11 and 12 syllabi.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)
A valid mobile number, A valid email ID, Scanned Images of the Candidate’s, recent Passport size Photograph Postcard-size Photograph, Signature, Left and Right-hand Fingers and Thumb impression, Category Certificate (if applicable), Citizenship Certificate (if applicable), PwD Certificate (wherever applicable), Class 10 pass certificate.
