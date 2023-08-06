Qualified and eligible candidates are required to register on the MCC website i.e.
www.mcc.nic.in to participate in the counselling process for allotment of seat.
06 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
There will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ
Round 3 (earlier known as AIQ Mop-Up Round) and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.
Check NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Counselling Date And Time
The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will begin the registration process for the NEET UG 2023 counselling round 2 on August 9.
Payment facility will be available up
to 08:00 PM of August 14, 2023 as per Server Time.
Candidates registered for the counselling process are required to fill in their choices and lock their choices till August 15, 2023..
The MCC will process the seat allotment between August 16 to August 17, 2023.
The round 2 counselling seat allotment results will be declared on August 19, 2023.
The reporting and joining of candidates at the designated college will be done from August 20 to August 28, 2023.
Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC: August 29 to August 30, 2023.
