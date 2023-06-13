NEET UG 2023 Result: Check Toppers List
13 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The NTA declared the NEET UG 2023 results on June 13.
NTA also announced the names of all India toppers, marks and category-wise cut-off marks.
Prabanjan J and Bora Varun Chakravarthi were the first toppers who scored 720 marks.
Kaustav Bauri was the second topper in NEET UG 2023 exams.
Pranjal Aggarwal was the third topper in NEET UG 2023 exams.
Dhruv Advani was the fourth topper in NEET UG 2023 exams.
Surya Siddharth N was the fifth topper in NEET UG 2023 exams.
Shriniketh Ravi was the sixth topper in NEET UG 2023 exams.
Swayam Shakti Tripathy was the seventh topper in NEET UG 2023 exams.
Varun S was the eighth topper in NEET UG 2023 exams.
Parth Khandelwal was the ninth topper in NEET UG 2023 Exam.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Times Disha Patani Slayed in Hot Mirror Selfies