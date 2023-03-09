NEET UG 2023 Tips to Avoid Negative Marking

09 Mar, 2023
No matter how much preparation you have done for the medical entrance examination, you should avoid being overconfident. As carelessness precedes overconfidence, the likelihood of negative marking increases.
Avoid thinking about any other questions you might have that need answering or that you might want to try later while you are concentrating on one and solving it.
If you try to practice NEET previous years' questions/mock tests online, make sure you do so in a real NEET-like environment.
When you solve the NEET question papers 2023, try to keep a calm and relaxed attitude; otherwise, you'll undoubtedly mark the incorrect answers.
While filling in the bubbles, don't forget to double-check the question and the NEET OMR number.
