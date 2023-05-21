The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2023) result anytime soon.
21 May, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Once announced, aspirants can download the NEET Result by visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
Prior to the declaration of the result, the testing agency will issue the NEET UG answer key, OMR Sheet, and recorded responses.
Although NTA has not announced the NEET answer key release date, reports suggest that the NEET UG Result 2023 is expected to be declared in the month of May.
If going by the NTA NEET UG 2023 Marking Scheme, four marks will be given for each correct response, and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.
This year, NTA conducted the NEET UG examination for 2087449 candidates on May 7, 2023.
AIIMS Delhi and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research are the top medical colleges as per the NIRF ranking 2022 in India.
The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://neet.nta.nic.in/ ) for the latest updates.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 MUST Know Trekking Tips For Beginners