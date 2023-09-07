The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses in India.
It is a common entrance examination that aspiring students take to secure admission into various medical and dental colleges.
NTA will announce the NEET UG 2024 examination date and start the registration process soon.
The exam date and registration details for NEET UG 2024 have not been officially announced.
However, the registration process is expected to commence in the month of March 2024.
Candidates will be required to visit the official website of the NTA NEET at https://neet.nta.nic.in to fill up the NEET UG application form.
NEET 2024 exam date has not been announced. In 2023, NEET UG was held on May 7.
A candidate who have either passed or appearing in the qualifying examination, i.e., class 12 in 2024, may apply and appear in the test.
He/she has completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course.
The Test pattern of NEET (UG) - 2023 comprises four Subjects - PHYSICS, CHEMISTRY, BOTANY, and ZOOLOGY.
The exam paper will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from class 11 and 12 syllabi.
Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP) like the previous year, the NEET (UG) -2024 is expected to be conducted in 13 languages.
