NEET UG Counselling 2023: List Of Documents Required (Photo: Pixabay)
20 Jun, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
Caste Certificate (if applicable) (Photo: Pixabay)
Provisional Allotment Letter (Photo: Pixabay
Eight passport-size photographs (Photo: Pixabay)
ID proof such as Aadhar card, PAN card, Driving License, or Passport (Photo: Pixabay)
Class 12 certificate and marksheet (Photo: Pixabay)
Class 10 certificate and mark sheet for date of birth verification (Photo: Pixabay)
NEET Scorecard or Rank Letter (Photo: Pixabay)
NEET 2023 Admit Card (Photo: Pixabay)
PwD Certificate (if applicable)
