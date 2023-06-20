NEET UG Counselling 2023: List Of Documents Required (Photo: Pixabay)

20 Jun, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

Caste Certificate (if applicable) (Photo: Pixabay)

Provisional Allotment Letter (Photo: Pixabay

Eight passport-size photographs (Photo: Pixabay)

ID proof such as Aadhar card, PAN card, Driving License, or Passport (Photo: Pixabay)

Class 12 certificate and marksheet (Photo: Pixabay)

Class 10 certificate and mark sheet for date of birth verification (Photo: Pixabay)

NEET Scorecard or Rank Letter (Photo: Pixabay)

NEET 2023 Admit Card (Photo: Pixabay)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

