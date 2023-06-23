The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release a detailed schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test –Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) Counselling soon.
23 Jun, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
The MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule will be published on the website – mcc.nic.in.
The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) is expected to begin the counselling process in July.
How to Register For Round 1?
Go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Click on the UG counselling section
The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.
Enter the required information and register on the portal.
Now login and fill up the application form.
Upload documents, pay the registration fee.
Submit the form. Take a printout of the application form.
Going by the previous year’s counselling schedule, there will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round
Candidates must register, pay fees, and fill out their course and college preferences during the NEET UG counselling 2023.
Admission will be granted based on the choices filled by the graduates, NEET UG 2023 rank, and seat availability.
The MCC/DGHS will conduct counselling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC(only Registration Part) &I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only 08 Central Institutes).
Qualified and eligible candidates are required to register on the MCC website i.e.www.mcc.nic.in to participate in the counselling process for allotment of seats
