Saveetha Institute of Medical And Technical Sciences, Chennai has been ranked as the country’s top dental college, according to the NIRF Ranking 2022 list.
22 Apr, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
In 2022, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal was ranked second among dental colleges in India by National Institutional Ranking Framework.
In 2022, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth was ranked third among dental colleges in India by National Institutional Ranking Framework.
In 2022, Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) was ranked fourth among dental colleges in India by National Institutional Ranking Framework.
In 2022, King George`s Medical University was ranked fifth among dental colleges in India by National Institutional Ranking Framework.
A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences was ranked was ranked sixth among dental colleges in India by National Institutional Ranking Framework 2022.
Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore was ranked was ranked seventh among dental colleges in India by National Institutional Ranking Framework 2022.
SRM Dental College was ranked was ranked eighth among dental colleges in India by National Institutional Ranking Framework 2022.
Govt. Dental College, Nagpur secured 9th rank among dental college in India as per NIRF Ranking 2022.
Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar secured 10th rank among dental college in India as per NIRF Ranking 2022.
