NEET: Top 10 Medical Colleges in India As NIRF Ranking 2022

The Union Education Ministry has already released the NIRF ranking 2022 list for top medical colleges in the country. Check Top 10 Medical Colleges in India as per NIRF Ranking 2022.

03 Dec, 2022

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

AIIMS Delhi is India's most prestigious medical institution. (AIIMS) New Delhi has been ranked the best medical institute in India.(Photo Credit: Twitter)

03 Dec, 2022

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

According to the NIRF Rankings 2022, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh secured the 2nd rank.(Photo Credit: Website)

03 Dec, 2022

Christian Medical College, Vellore

According to the NIRF Rankings 2022, Christian Medical College, Vellore secured the 3rd rank.

03 Dec, 2022

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

According to the NIRF Rankings 2022, National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore secured the 4th rank.

03 Dec, 2022

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

According to the NIRF Rankings 2022, Banaras Hindu University secured the 5th rank.

03 Dec, 2022

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research Puducherry

According to the NIRF Rankings 2022, Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research Puducherry secured the 6th rank.

03 Dec, 2022

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

According to the NIRF Rankings 2022, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow secured the 7th rank.

03 Dec, 2022

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore

According to the NIRF Rankings 2022, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore secured the 8th rank.

03 Dec, 2022

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

According to the NIRF Rankings 2022, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram secured the 9th rank.

03 Dec, 2022

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

According to the NIRF Rankings 2022, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal secured the 10th rank.

03 Dec, 2022

