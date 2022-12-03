The Union Education Ministry has already released the NIRF ranking 2022 list for top medical colleges in the country. Check Top 10 Medical Colleges in India as per NIRF Ranking 2022.
AIIMS Delhi is India's most prestigious medical institution. (AIIMS) New Delhi has been ranked the best medical institute in India.(Photo Credit: Twitter)
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh secured the 2nd rank.
Christian Medical College, Vellore secured the 3rd rank.
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore secured the 4th rank.
Banaras Hindu University secured the 5th rank.
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research Puducherry secured the 6th rank.
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow secured the 7th rank.
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore secured the 8th rank.
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram secured the 9th rank.
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal secured the 10th rank.
