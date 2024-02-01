Champai Soren Educational Qualifications
Champai Soren is an Indian politician who will serve as the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand (Designate).
Champai Soren is the eldest son of Simal Soren, a farmer belonging to Jilinggoda village in Saraikela-Kharsawan district.
Champai Soren, a close aid of Hemant Soren's father Shibu Soren, also worked on the farms along with his father.
Soren, who has served as the Minister of State for Transport, did not get the opportunity of a proper education.
Champai Soren has received education up to class 10 from a government school.
He got married at a very early age and has four sons and three daughters.
Known as the 'Jharkhand Tiger', Champai Soren began his political career by being an independent MLA through a by-election.
