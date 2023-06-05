NIRF Ranking: Top 10 Colleges in India
05 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Miranda House in Delhi is ranked as the top college in India.
Hindu College in Delhi is ranked as the second-best college in India.
Presidency College in Chennai is ranked as the third-best college in India.
PSGR Krishnammal College for Women in Coimbatore is ranked as the fourth-best college in India.
St Xavier`s College in Kolkata is ranked as the fifth-best college in India.
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College in Delhi is ranked as the sixth-best college in India.
Loyola College in Chennai is ranked as the seventh-best college in India.
Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira in Howrah is ranked as the eighth-best college in India.
Lady Shri Ram College for Women in Delhi is ranked as the ninth-best college in India.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Little Known Facts About Heart