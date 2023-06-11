The Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023.
Check 10 Best Dental Colleges in India As Per NIRF Rankings 2023.
Rank 1: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai. NIRF Score: 84.08
Rank 2: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal. NIRF Score: 77.51
Rank 3: Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune. NIRF Score: 73.08
Rank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi. NIRF Score: 70.96
Rank 5: A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru. NIRF Score: 69.21
Rank 6: SRM Dental College, Chennai. NIRF Score: 67.02
Rank 7: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai. NIRF Score: 63.96
Rank 8: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore. NIRF Score: 62.44
Rank 9: Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar. NIRF Score: 61.56
Rank 10: Jamia Millia Islamia,New Delhi. NIRF Score: 61.14
