NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 10 IITs in India
05 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur ranked as top IIT in India.
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, is the second-best institute in India.
Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad is the third-best institute in India.
Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi is the fourth-best IIT in India.
Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee is the fifth-best institute in India.
Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru is the sixth -best institute in India.
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay is the seventh-best institute in India.
National Institute of Technology, Calicut is the ninth-best institute in India.
Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi is the 10th best institute in India.
