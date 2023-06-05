NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 10 IITs in India

05 Jun, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur ranked as top IIT in India.

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, is the second-best institute in India.

Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad is the third-best institute in India.

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi is the fourth-best IIT in India.

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee is the fifth-best institute in India.

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru is the sixth -best institute in India.

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay is the seventh-best institute in India.

National Institute of Technology, Calicut is the ninth-best institute in India.

Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi is the 10th best institute in India.

