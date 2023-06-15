The Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework(NIRF) rankings 2023.
15 Jun, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Rank 1: National Law School of India University, Bengaluru. NIRF Score: 80.52
Rank 2: National Law University, New Delhi. NIRF Score: 73.91
Rank 3: Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad. NIRF Score: 73.76
Rank 4: The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata. NIRF Score: 69.34
Rank 5: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. NIRF Score: 68.30
Rank 6: Symbiosis Law School, Pune. NIRF Score: 66.67
Rank 7: Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar. NIRF Score: 65.69
Rank 8: Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar. NIRF Score: 64.04
Rank 9: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. NIRF Score: 62.20
Rank 10: Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow. NIRF Score: 61.05
