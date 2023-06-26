The Ministry of Education has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023. Check top 10 Universities in Maharashtra(Overall category)
26 Jun, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay(NIRF Rank 4). NIRF Score: 81.28
NIRF Rank 30: Homi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai. NIRF Score: 57.09
NIRF Rank 34: Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Pune. NIRF Score: 56.05
NIRF Rank 41: Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai. NIRF Score: 54.53
NIRF Rank 59: Symbiosis International. NIRF Score: 50.59
NIRF Rank 75: Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research, Wardha. NIRF Score: 48.92
NIRF Rank 81: Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune. NIRF Score: 48.17
NIRF Rank 82: Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur. NIRF Score: 48.15
NIRF Rank 88: SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies. NIRF Score: 47.46
NIRF Rank 96: Mumbai University. NIRF Score: 45.86
