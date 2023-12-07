Radhika Merchant Educational Qualifications
Belonging to Kutch, Gujarat, Radhika Merchant was born on December 18, 1994 in Mumbai.
Anant Ambani's fiance first went to The Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai.
Eventually, she shifted to Ecole Mondiale World School.
Radhika Merchant did an International Baccalaureate Diploma from BD Somani International School.
Radhika did her graduation in Political Science from New York University in 2017.
Radhika Merchant is also trained in Bharatnatyam and has done classical training for eight years under Guru Bhavna Thakar from Shree Nibha Arts.
