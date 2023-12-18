Nita Ambani Profession
18 Dec, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Nita Ambani was born on November 1, 1963 as Nita Dalal, in a middle-class Gujarati family in Mumbai.
Before marrying Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani was a school teacher and remained one for a few years after marriage also.
A philanthropist, Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, the CSR arm of the Reliance Industries.
Nita Ambani is also an art collector and the owner of the IPL Cricket Team, Mumbai Indians.
Nita Ambani is the founder of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, a top-ranked school in Resources and Services.
Nita Ambani is behind the launch of 'Her Circle', a digital platform for women to fuel women empowerment creating a safe space for women to interact, engage and collaborate.
Mukesh Ambani's better half has also launched the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai,
Nita Ambani completed her graduation in Commerce from the Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics and is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Popular Courses in Australia For International Students