Nitin Gadkari Educational Qualifications
11 Mar, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Nitin Jairam Gadkari, an Indian politician was born on May 27, 1957 in Nagpur.
Nitin Gadkari's father was Jairam Gadkari and his mother, Bhanutai Gadkari.
Not much is known about the school education of the Transport Minister.
During his adolescence, Nitin Gadkari worked for the Bharatya Janata Yuva Morcha and the student union of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.
He completed his MCom and LLB from Nagpur University.
From 1995-99, Gadkari served as the Minister of PWD of the Maharashtra Govt; he has also been the President of Maharashtra state unit of BJP.
Nitin Gadkari is currently the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways.
