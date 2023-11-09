Nobel Laureate Har Gobind Khurana- Know All About Him
09 Nov, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
November 9 is the death anniversary of Har Gobind Khorana, an Indian-American scientist who was a Nobel Prize Winner in Medicine or Physiology in 1968.
Har Gobind Khorana shared the Nobel Prize with Marhshal W Nirenberg and Robert W Holley.
He was awarded this prestigious prize for his research which showed the order of nucleotides in nucleic acids that carry the cell's synthesis of proteins.
Har Gobind Khorana was born in Raipur, a village in Punjab (now part of Eastern Pakistan) and according to various reports, his birth date is January 9, 1922.
Har Gobind Khorana attended DAV High School in Multan and obtained MSc from Punjab University, Lahore.
Khorana was awarded the Government of India Fellowship which took him to England before which, he stayed in India (till 1945).
Har Gobind Khorana did his PhD from University of Liverpool and then obtained fellowship to work with Dr. (now Professor) G. W. Kenner and Professor (now Lord) A. R. Todd.
Har Gobind Khorana served as faculty of three universities in North America and then eventually became a neutralised citizen of US in 1966.
Apart from the Nobel Prize, Har Gobind Khorana was awarded the Gross Horwitz Prize from Columbia University in 1968 and the National Medal of Science (US) in 1987.
