Nobel Laureate Sir CV Raman - Know All About Him

November 21 is the death anniversary of Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, an Indian physicist.
Sir CV Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in the year 1930 and was the first Asian to receive this coveted award in any branch of science.
He was awarded this prestigious prize "for his work on the scattering of light and for the discovery of the effect named after him".
CV Raman was born in Tiruchirapalli, Madras Presidency in British India (now Tamil Nadu); his birth date is November 7, 1888.
CV Raman completed his secondary and higher secondary education from St Aloysius' Anglo-Indian High Court at the age of 11 and 13, respectively.
At the age of 16, he topped the bachelor's degree examination of University of Madras with hons in physics from Presidency College.
CV Raman's first research paper was on Diffraction of Light and was published in 1906; in 1917, he became the first Palit Professor of Physics at the Rajabazar Science College (University of Calcutta).
On February 28 1928, CV Raman discovered the 'Raman Effect' which is celebrated as National Science Day by Govt of India each year.
In 1930, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics; in 1954 he was awared the Bharat Ratna and in 1957, he was awarded the Lenin Peace Prize.