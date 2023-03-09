Oldest University in India

08 Mar, 2023

Senate of Serampore College (University)

Senate of Serampore College (University) was established in 1818.King Frederick VI of Denmark granted Serampore the status of university in 1829.

IIT Roorkee

It is the oldest engineering institution in India. It was founded in 1847.

University of Calcutta

Calcutta University was established on January 24, 1857. The University is the oldest multidisciplinary and European-style institution in Asia.

University of Mumbai

University of Mumbai was established on July 18, 1857.

University of Madras

University of Madras was established on September 5, 1857.It is one of the oldest universities.

