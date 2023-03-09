Check list of Oldest University in India.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
08 Mar, 2023
Senate of Serampore College (University) was established in 1818.King Frederick VI of Denmark granted Serampore the status of university in 1829.
08 Mar, 2023
It is the oldest engineering institution in India. It was founded in 1847.
08 Mar, 2023
Calcutta University was established on January 24, 1857. The University is the oldest multidisciplinary and European-style institution in Asia.
08 Mar, 2023
University of Mumbai was established on July 18, 1857.
08 Mar, 2023
University of Madras was established on September 5, 1857.It is one of the oldest universities.
08 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!