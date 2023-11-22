OSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: Syllabus, Exam Pattern, And More
22 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Applications are being accepted for the 2023 Combined Recruitment Examination by the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)
They are hiring for the positions of Forester, Livestock Inspector, and Forest Guard.
The last date to submit your application form is November 25, 2023.
The written exam for these posts is likely to be conducted in February 2024 in all districts.
There will be a 150-mark written exam with multiple-choice questions using the OMR system.
The curriculum for Class 10/High School will serve as the basis for the test. Each incorrect response will result in a 0.5 mark deduction.
The syllabus will include English, Odia, arithmetic, general knowledge, computer, and general science.
There will be 25 questions in every subject and each question will contribute 1 mark. You will be given 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete the test.
