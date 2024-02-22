Shehbaz Sharif Educational Qualifications
Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was born on September 23, 1951 in Lahore, Punjab in Pakistan.
Shehbaz Sharif's father Muhammed Sharif was a businessman and industrialist who had emigrated from Anantnag, Kashmir.
Shehbaz Sharif attended the St Anthony High School in Lahore, Pakistan after his parents migrated to the city following Partition.
After scholing, Shehbaz Sharif received a Bachelors of Arts degree from the Government College University in Lahore.
After graduation, the Pakistan PM joined his family business - Ittefaq Group.
Shehbaz Sharif was also elected as the Presiden tof Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the year 1985.
Shehbaz Sharif began his political career in 1988; he has served as the Pakistan PM from April 2022 to August 2023; he is also the President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) - PML-N.
