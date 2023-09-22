Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Educational Qualifications

22 Sep, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are getting married in Udaipur, take a look at the couple's educational qualifications

Raghav Chadha did his schooling from Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi

The bride-to-be, Parineeti Chopra did her schooling from Convent of Jesus and Mary, Ambala

Raghav Chadha did his graduation from the University of Delhi

He then studied Chartered Accountancy from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

Parineeti Chopra received a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from Manchester Business School, England

The bollywood actress is also a trained Hindustani classical singer and has a BA Hons. degree in music

According to media reports, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra have studied at the London School of Economics together

Parineeti Chopra initially worked in the marketing department of Yash Raj Films and then eventually began ger film career with Ishaqzaade

Raghav Chadha, before joining politics, had worked in accountancy firms like Deloitte, Shyam Malpani and Grand Thronton

Raghav Chadha eventually joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and is also the youngest MP in Rajya Sabha currently

