Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Educational Qualifications
06 Feb, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Vijay Shekhar Sharma was born on June 7, 1978 in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.
Vijay Shekhar Sharma's father Sulom Prakash was a school teacher while his mother Asha Sharma, a homemaker.
Speaking of schooling, the Paytm CEO got his education from a small town near Aligarh called Harduaganj.
Vijay Shekhar Sharma was a child prodigy and egan college at the tender age of 15.
He graduated as an engineer with a BTech dgree from Delhi College of Engineering (now, Delhi Technological University) at the age of 19.
While in college in 1997, he started a website 'indiasite.net' and then sold it two years later; in 2000, he started One97 Communications which is the parent company of Paytm.
Vijay Shekhar Sharma launched the digital payment and financial services company Paytm in 2010.
