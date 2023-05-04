Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
03 May, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card"
Enter the login details such as the application number date of birth and security pin.
Your NEET UG 2023 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
Download the admit card, and take a printout for further reference.
NEET UG 2023 Exam will be held for 1872341 candidates at different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities Outside India on May 7, 2023.
The examination will be held from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (Indian Standard Time).
Students have been pleading with the NTA to delay the medical entrance exam, claiming they did not have enough time to prepare. With the release of the admit card, it is expected that the examination will be conducted as per the academic calendar (May 7). Thus, the NEET UG 2023 examination will not be postponed.