With the NTA closing the NEET UG registration window, the demand to postpone the undergraduate medical entrance examination is growing larger.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
19 Apr, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Over 21 lakh candidates will be appearing for the NEET UG 2023 examination scheduled on May 7, 2023.
Citing that some students are under tremendous pressure to prepare for the exam while also dealing with State board exams and an increase in COVID cases in India, NEET 2023 aspirants have taken to social media platforms demanding the postponement of NEET UG by a month or two.
Hashtags such as “#NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023, #postponeneetug2023onlytilljune” are trending on social media platform – Twitter with medical aspirants tagging the Education Ministry and National Testing Agency (NTA) raising their demands.
After writing to the NTA, aspirants have made a fresh appeal to PM Modi to postpone the NEET UG exam for at least one month.(Photo Credit: wikipedia.org)
A section of students wrote Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to postpone and delay the examination till June 2023 so that they get enough time to prepare for the examination.
NTA released an important notice, clarifying the medium of the Question Paper for NEET (UG)-2023.
NTA will soon release the NEET UG exam city slip 2023. The NEET exam city slip 2023 release date has not been announced yet.
NTA will soon release the NEET UG admit card 2023. The NEET admit card 2023 release date has not been announced yet.
Medical aspirants must adhere to the National Testing Agency’s specified dress code when taking the NEET UG exam.
NTA also revised eligibility criteria for the NEET non-resident Indian (NRI) candidates. As per the official notification, Indian Nationals, Non Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Persons with Indian Origin (PIO), and Foreign Nationals are eligible for admission in Medical/Dental/Ayurveda/Siddha/Un ani/Homeopathy Colleges subject to rules and regulations framed by the respective State Governments, Institutions and the Government of India as the case may be.
For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.
The official website of the NTA for NEET (UG) – 2023 is https://neet.nta.nic.in/.