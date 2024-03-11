Droupadi Murmu Educational Qualifications
Droupadi Murmu, whose birth name is Durgi Biranchi Tudu, was born on June 20, 1958 in Uparbeda village, Baidaposi area of Rairangpur, Odisha..
Droupadi Murmu's father Biranchi Narayan Tudu was a farmer and her father and grandfather were designated Sarpanch of the Gram Panchayat.
Droupadi Murmu's birth name was changed to her curret name by her school teacher.
The President of India did her elementary education from a local primary school in Upar Beda and at the age of 5, she moved to Bhubaneswar for higher education.
Droupadi Murmu completed her secondary education from Girls High School Unit-2 in Bhubaneswar.
She then did her BA from Rama Devi Women's College in Bhubaneswar.
Follower of the Brahma Kumaris Spiritual Movement, Droupadi Murmu became the first person of tribal community and the second woman to hold the post of President of India, in June 2022.
