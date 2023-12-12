Princess Diya Kumari Education Qualification

Princess Diya Kumari is the only child of H.H. Maharaja Sawai Bhawani Singh and H.H. Maharani Padmini Devi of Jaipur.
Diya Kumari has three children. The eldest, H.H. Sawai Padmanabh Singh, is the current Maharaja of Jaipur born on 2nd July 1998.
Her political journey began with a victory in the 2013 Rajasthan Assembly elections from the Sawai Madhopur constituency where she defeated Kirodi Lal Meena.
In this election, she campaigned as a "daughter of Jaipur" and a "princess who walks the streets."
She is a member of Indian Parliament from Rajsamand parliamentary seat, and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. She is currently the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan.
Her education took her across prestigious institutions, from Modern School in New Delhi to G.D. Somani Memorial School in Mumbai and Maharani Gayatri Devi Girls' Public School, Jaipur.
She holds Graduate Diploma in Fine Art (Decorative Painting) educated at Chelsea School of Arts, London in 1989 and a Hon. Doctorate in Philosophy from Amity University, Jaipur.
She is believed to be a billionaire as manages several properties, businesses, trusts and schools, including City Palace, Jaipur, which is also her residence; Jaigarh Fort, Amber and two trusts: Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II Museum Trust, Jaipur and the Jaigarh Public Charitable Trust.
Her family also owns two schools: The Palace School and Maharaja Sawai Bhawani Singh School; and three hotels: Rajmahal Palace in Jaipur, Hotel Jaipur House at Mount Abu and Hotel Lal Mahal Palace, Jaipur.
She was appointed as Brand Ambassador, Save the Girl Child, Government of Rajasthan.