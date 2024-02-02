Know More About Priyanka Gandhi Educational Qualifications
02 Feb, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
She is the daughter of former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.
Born on January 12, 1972, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is a famous Indian politician.
She is a member of the Indian National Congress (INC), one of the major political parties in India.
Speaking of her educational qualification, she did her schooling at Welham Girls' School in Dehradun till 1984.
Soon, she joined at Convent of Jesus and Mary, Delhi.
As per reports, she obtained a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi.
In 2010, she obtained a master's degree in Buddhist studies.
In 1997, she married to an Indian entrepreneur, Robert Vadra.
The couple have two children.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the granddaughter of Indira Gandhi, first woman Prime Minister of India.
