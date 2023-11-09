A total of 856 universities from Asia are included in this year's QS Asia University Rankings.

09 Nov, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Check Top 10 Indian Universities.

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB): Rank 40

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD): Rank 46

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM): Rank 53

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore: Rank 58

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP): Rank 59

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK): Rank 63

University of Delhi: Rank 94

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG): Rank 111

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR): Rank 116

Jawaharlal Nehru University: Rank 117

