A total of 856 universities from Asia are included in this year's QS Asia University Rankings.
09 Nov, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Check Top 10 Indian Universities.
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB): Rank 40
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD): Rank 46
Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM): Rank 53
Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore: Rank 58
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP): Rank 59
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK): Rank 63
University of Delhi: Rank 94
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG): Rank 111
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR): Rank 116
Jawaharlal Nehru University: Rank 117
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Must-Read Books for Science Lovers